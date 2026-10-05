Government plans engineered landfills and waste transfer stations nationwide – Ayariga

Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Mahama Ayariga

The government is preparing to invest in engineered landfill sites across regional capitals and waste transfer stations in all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) as part of a major overhaul of Ghana’s sanitation infrastructure.

Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister Mahama Ayariga disclosed this at the Government Accountability Series at the Jubilee House on Monday, October 5.

Mr Ayariga said the Ministry had advanced the design of a nationwide sanitation strategy and was awaiting detailed cost estimates from the relevant technical teams for the construction of the landfill sites and transfer stations.

He said the proposed plan includes three landfill sites for Greater Accra and two each for Greater Kumasi and Sekondi-Takoradi.

“For Greater Accra, three landfill sites and two for Greater Kumasi and Sekondi-Takoradi” are being considered, he said.

Under the strategy, waste transfer stations would also be developed in every MMDA to improve the collection and transportation of waste.

Mr Ayariga said the infrastructure would be supported with waste collection vehicles, tricycles and household bins to strengthen waste management at the local level.

He added that electronic payment systems would also be introduced to make waste collection more seamless and improve the efficiency of the system.

The proposed investments form part of the government’s broader efforts to strengthen sanitation infrastructure and improve waste management across the country.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.