NPP delegates wanted youthful energy with Kojo Bamba’s election – Political scientist

Political scientist at the University of Ghana, Dr Kwame Asah-Asante, says the election of Kwadwo Fosu Boadu, popularly known as Kojo Bamba, as First Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) reflects delegates’ desire for youthful energy and fresh ideas in the party’s leadership.

Kojo Bamba was elected First Vice Chairman of the NPP after topping the party’s Vice Chairmanship contest with 3,116 votes.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Midday News, he said he believes Mr Bamba’s election was driven largely by sections of the party’s rank and file who wanted a younger person capable of bringing renewed energy to the position.

Dr Asah-Asante said Mr Bamba’s campaign also appeared to resonate with delegates who wanted stronger representation of the rank and file in the party’s leadership.

“What it tells me, from where I sit, is that a section of the group, particularly those who believe that in that position, first vice, second vice chair, you need somebody with youthful blood to inject fresh energy into that area,” he said.

Dr Asah-Asante also believes the NPP’s newly elected leadership has the experience and capacity to mount a strong challenge against the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He said although the NPP’s leadership does not necessarily have to mirror that of the NDC, the party needs a team with experience, ideas and the ability to compete effectively.

“Politics is a contest of ideas. So if you have leaders who have no ideas, obviously it’s an exercise in futility,” he said.

He cited the newly elected NPP chairman John Boadu as an example of a leader whose experience in both the party and government could benefit the new administration.

Dr Asah-Asante said the new executives must, however, prioritise unity if they are to achieve the NPP’s objective of returning to power.

“All that there is now is that they need to be able to unite themselves and then forge ahead to wrestle power,” he said.

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