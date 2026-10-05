DJs Union urges musicians to prioritise respect, communication amid industry tensions

The DJs Union of Ghana has appealed to musicians to prioritise professional communication, mutual respect and teamwork in their engagements with disc jockeys, following recent reports of isolated incidents involving artists and DJs.

In a statement aissued on Sunday, October 4, the Union said while the reported incidents do not define the industry, they highlight the need to strengthen the relationship between musicians and DJs, whose collaboration remains crucial to the growth of Ghanaian music.

The Union stressed that the music industry thrives on collaboration, with every stakeholder, from recording artists to DJs, playing an important role in its development.

It said open communication and mutual respect are fundamental to creating great music and memorable performances, describing musicians and DJs as “partners in progress”.

According to the Union, DJs play a critical role in introducing new songs to the public, curating the energy of live performances and helping artists reach wider audiences.

“DJs are often the first to introduce a new track to the public,” the Union noted, adding that their support on radio, in clubs and at events is essential to a song's commercial viability.

It also highlighted the role DJs play at concerts and festivals, including managing transitions, maintaining crowd energy and ensuring the technical execution of performances aligns with an artist's vision.

The Union, however, noted that the relationship is mutually beneficial, stressing that musicians provide the creative content that fuels the work of DJs.

“Without one, the other cannot fully succeed,” it said.

Union calls for better communication

As part of efforts to promote unity and professionalism within the industry, the DJs Union advised musicians to approach their engagements with DJs calmly and respectfully.

It encouraged artists to maintain clear and professional dialogue before, during and after performances, saying effective communication can prevent unnecessary misunderstandings.

The Union specifically recommended brief pre-show soundchecks or run-throughs to ensure that artists and DJs are properly aligned on set lists and performance expectations.

It said successful performances are ultimately the result of teamwork and urged musicians to treat DJs with the same level of respect and professionalism accorded to other members of the creative team.

According to the Union, creating a positive working environment would improve the quality of performances and ultimately elevate Ghanaian music.

‘Let us move forward as one family’

The DJs Union reaffirmed its commitment to supporting musicians and other stakeholders in the music industry, saying it remains willing to collaborate on initiatives aimed at promoting the growth and integrity of Ghana's music sector.

It expressed confidence that the challenges facing the industry could be overcome through greater understanding, cooperation and a shared commitment to excellence.

The Union called on all stakeholders to work together to strengthen Ghana's music ecosystem and enhance its international appeal.

“Let us move forward as one family, united by our love for music and our respect for each other's craft,” it said.

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