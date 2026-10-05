Deputy Interior Minister calls for joint action to strengthen Ghana’s cybercrime response

Audio By Carbonatix
Deputy Minister for the Interior, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, has called on security agencies, government institutions, businesses and the public to work together to combat cybercrime and protect Ghana’s digital financial ecosystem.
He said the increasing reliance on digital platforms for financial transactions, business activities and public services had made cybersecurity an important part of national security.
Mr Terlabi made the call in Accra at the launch of the 2026 National Cyber Security Awareness Month, held on the theme, “Securing Ghana’s Digital Finance Ecosystem: Building Trust through Collaboration and Cyber Resilience.”
He called for timely sharing of intelligence among institutions, stronger digital-forensics capabilities and better coordination in the investigation of cybercrime cases.
Mr Terlabi also stressed the need for effective support for the prosecution of cybercrime to ensure that cases are properly followed through the justice system.
He called on the public to take steps to protect themselves when using digital platforms, including safeguarding their passwords, PINs and verification codes.
He also advised users to verify requests for money before making payments, avoid unfamiliar links and messages, protect their personal information and promptly report suspected cybercrime.
Businesses and financial institutions were also encouraged to strengthen their cybersecurity systems, educate staff and customers on online risks, and promptly engage the relevant authorities when cyber incidents occur.
Mr Terlabi said the Ministry of the Interior remained committed to working with the Cyber Security Authority, the Ghana Police Service and other stakeholders to strengthen Ghana’s capacity to prevent, investigate and respond to cyber-enabled crime.
Mr Terlabi encouraged all stakeholders to use the awareness month as an opportunity to take responsibility for securing the digital platforms and services they use daily.
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