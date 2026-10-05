Keta MP commissions 60-seater kindergarten facility to replace unsafe structure

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Keta Constituency, Dzudzorli Kwame Gakpey, has commissioned a 60-seater kindergarten classroom facility at the Anlo State School.
The new facility replaces an old structure that had developed cracks, posing a danger to pupils.
Detailing the project specifications to JoyNews, Director of Hab -Amenyo Co. Ltd., Amanyo Kwame Kattey, said the facility has two 30-seater classrooms, modern washrooms, storerooms and a headteacher's office.
"It is a complete classroom which we completed even before schedule. I was given eight months to build this, but I completed it within three months," he added.
Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, MP Dzudzorli Gakpey said he is liaising with the Ministry of Education to recruit more teachers into the municipality to address the teacher shortage and students' poor performance.
"The performance of students this year has not been the best across the country, but I am not happy with the grades of our children at all. Our children are not learning. We all need to do more to improve on the performance."
"One major problem is the shortage of teachers in the Constituency. I have spoken to the Education Minister to send us more teachers. So, very soon, more teachers will be coming to add to the numbers," Mr Gakpey assured.
The 60-capacity KG classroom is one of two new school projects being commissioned on Monday, October 5.
The other facility will also be commissioned later in the day at Atiavi, in the Keta Municipality. The project cost GHS 748,000.
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