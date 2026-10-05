Elevate Africa confirms presidents, vice presidents and ministers for 2026 Annual Convening in Accra

Elevate Africa has confirmed a high-level lineup of presidents, vice presidents, ministers, parliamentarians and continental policymakers for its 2026 Annual Convening, taking place on 28 and 29 October 2026 at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

T be held under the theme “Africa: Defining Her Future”, the convening will bring together leaders and influential voices from across Africa and the diaspora to discuss the continent’s economic and social future, with a focus on trade, governance, investment, culture and the creative economy.

Among the confirmed government leaders are Dr Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone and Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana.

They will be joined by former heads of state Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; Dr Joyce Banda, former President of the Republic of Malawi; Dr. Ameenah Gurib, former President of Mauritius and John Kufuor, former President of Ghana.

Ministers confirmed to attend include Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts of Ghana; Barr. Hannatu Musa Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy of Nigeria; and Ahmed Rostom, Minister of Planning of the Arab Republic of Egypt. Martha Karua, former Minister for Justice, National Cohesion and Constitutional Affairs of Kenya, will also participate.

The senior representatives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat will also take part, including Rui Livramento, Chief of Staff; Dr Tei Kitcher, Senior Trade Economist; and Constance Besse-Moser, Senior Advisor to the Secretary-General.

Their participation will contribute to discussions on continental integration, trade and the implementation of Africa’s economic agenda.

Speaking ahead of the convening, Her Royal Majesty Olorì Atuwatsé III, Co-Founder of Elevate Africa, said, “Africa’s future will be defined by leaders who are willing to build across borders, collaborate beyond sectors and generations, and create space for the exchange of knowledge, experience and new ideas between them. This convening is designed to bring those voices into one room to discuss the continent’s challenges and to shape pathways for shared prosperity.”

Over 400-600 delegates from across Africa and the diaspora are expected to attend. Discussions will centre on four interconnected pillars: Leadership and Governance; Trade, Investment and Doing Business in Africa; Youth Opportunity and Leadership; and the Diaspora, Return, Creative Economy and Soft Power.

The sessions will explore AfCFTA implementation, regional investment, creative industries, leadership and governance, youth participation and the role of the diaspora in Africa’s economic transformation.

Additional heads of state, senior ministers and government dignitaries are in the final stages of confirmation, with further speaker announcements expected ahead of the convening.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.