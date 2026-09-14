Elevate Africa Summit to push AfCFTA toward fully functional markets

African leaders, policymakers, investors, creatives and members of the diaspora will gather in Accra next month as Elevate Africa convenes its 2026 gathering under the theme “Africa: Defining Her Future.”

Taking place on 28-29 October 2026 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, Ghana, the convening comes as the continent moves towards a new phase of economic integration, with greater focus on turning the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) from an agreement into functioning markets, production networks and opportunities for African businesses.

The timing comes as the continent looks to deepen regional economic cooperation. A World Bank report released in August 2026 called for a shift from trade links towards regional production hubs. The AfCFTA Secretariat has also announced a $5.17 billion Digital Trade Corridor aimed at strengthening digital infrastructure for intra-African commerce.

Accra will provide the setting for these discussions as Ghana continues to position itself as a key centre for Africa’s trade integration agenda. The city hosts the AfCFTA Secretariat, while President John Dramani Mahama’s recently announced “Accra Reset” calls for greater economic self-reliance, resource sovereignty and local value creation.

Against this backdrop, Elevate Africa will bring together African Heads of State, ministers, traditional rulers, policymakers, youth leaders, creatives, investors, civil society actors and members of the diaspora to consider how the continent can turn its economic and demographic potential into sustained prosperity.

Hosted under the leadership of Their Royal Majesties Ogiamẹ Atuwatsé III, CFR, and Olorì Atuwatsé III, revered King and Queen Consort of the Warri Kingdom, the Convening will focus on four interconnected areas: Trade Governance and Economic Integration; Governance, Policy and Advocacy; Youth and the Creative Economy; and The Diaspora.

The Trade Governance and Economic Integration pillar will examine the implementation of AfCFTA alongside intra-African investment, digital trade, trade finance and resource governance. With intra-African trade exceeding US$220 billion in 2024, discussions will consider how Africa can strengthen regional value chains and retain more of the value generated from its resources, production and markets within the continent.

The Governance, Policy and Advocacy pillar will focus on the institutions and leadership needed to translate continental ambitions into practical outcomes. Topics will include democratic resilience, accountability, youth representation and the relationship between traditional authority and elected political leadership, with a focus on strengthening governance and public trust.

The Youth and the Creative Economy pillar will explore the role of Africa’s growing creative industries as strategic economic sectors. Film, music, fashion, gaming, and digital content will be examined through the lens of issues including financing, intellectual property, infrastructure, trade, and access to international markets. The Convening will also feature Threads of Africa, an Elevate Africa initiative that includes its fashion film awards. The initiative will bring together African textile heritage, fashion, film and storytelling to highlight their cultural and economic value.

The Diaspora pillar will look beyond remittances to consider how Africa can draw on the capital, expertise, networks and cultural influence of its global community. Discussions will explore the potential of diaspora engagement in investment, talent development, creative industries and narrative reclamation.

Speaking on the significance of the Convening, Joy Godwin, Elevate Africa’s Convening Project Lead, said:

“Africa is moving into a new phase. The conversation is increasingly shifting from what the continent could become to how we build the systems, institutions and partnerships that will make that future possible. This Convening brings together the leaders, builders and change makers who can help turn that ambition into action.”

The Convening is expected to produce the Accra Declaration, alongside strategic partnerships, investment commitments and cross-sector collaborations.

Between 600 and 900 delegates are expected to participate in person and virtually. The 2026 Elevate Africa Convening aims to position Accra as a meeting point for a broader continental discussion on how Africa can move from integration as an aspiration to integration as an economic reality.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.