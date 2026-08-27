Ghana must leverage AfCFTA to unlock climate finance, green technology – Zanetor

Minister-designate for Environment, Science and Technology, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has called on Ghana to explore strategic partnerships and leverage the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to access climate finance and green technologies.

Appearing before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Thursday, August 27, she said although developed countries had committed to providing financial support to climate-vulnerable countries, including Ghana, "the promised funding had largely not materialised".

According to her, Ghana must therefore explore alternative avenues, including South-South cooperation, to address its climate financing needs.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings said Ghana could benefit from partnerships with countries facing similar climate challenges but possessing different technological, financial or other advantages.

She proposed that such partnerships be strategically aligned with Ghana's development priorities to maximise opportunities in climate finance and green technology.

“I think, like you mentioned, South-South cooperation is key. As a country, we need to look at strategic partners who perhaps share similar problems but may have different advantages, and then perhaps leverage on that,” she said.

She also identified the AfCFTA as a potentially important platform for deepening cooperation on climate-related investments and technology across the continent.

“Looking at how we can leverage on that using the African Continental Free Trade Agreement might be useful in terms of how we leverage on climate finance and green technology,” she added.

Her comments come amid growing calls for African countries to secure greater access to climate finance to support adaptation, mitigation and the transition to greener economies.

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