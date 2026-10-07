Ghanaian football fan proposes major penalty rule change to IFAB

A Ghanaian football fan, Maxwell Atuanor Dwirah, has submitted a proposal to the International Football Association Board (IFAB) calling for a change to the rules governing penalty kicks.

He wants the Laws of the Game amended so that play stops whenever a goalkeeper saves a penalty, preventing other players from scoring from the rebound.

In a letter addressed to the Secretary to IFAB’s Laws of the Game Committee, Dwirah argued that goalkeepers should receive full credit for successfully saving penalties.

“However, it is currently allowed for other players to follow up and score after a save. I feel this is unacceptable,” he wrote.

Under his proposal, a saved penalty would result in a goal kick, similar to the way penalty shootouts end after a successful save.

“If the penalty is saved, play should stop and restart with a goal kick,” Dwirah proposed.

He believes the change would make penalty situations fairer while recognising the effort of goalkeepers.

“This change would ensure goalkeepers receive full credit for their effort and make the game fairer and more enjoyable,” he added.

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