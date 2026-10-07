Economy | National

Inflation rises to 5.2% in September 2026 as prices in Services sector still high

Source: James Eshun   
  7 October 2026 11:16am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Ghana’s inflation rate increased marginally to 5.2% in September 2026, from 5.0% in August, reversing the downward trend recorded in previous months.

The latest figures from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) show that despite the increase, inflation remains significantly lower than the 9.4% recorded in September 2025.

Month-on-month inflation stood at 1.1%, indicating that prices increased by that rate between August and September.

The rise was largely driven by non-food items, which recorded inflation of 6.2%, compared with food inflation of 4.0%.

Non-food items accounted for 63.3% of total inflation, while food contributed 36.7%.

A key pressure point remains the services sector, where inflation stood at 8.3%, almost twice the 4.2% recorded for goods.

Housing, water and energy recorded inflation of 10.3%, while restaurants and hotels recorded 9.2%.

The data also show that inflation is increasingly being driven by domestic factors. Inflation for locally produced items stood at 6.4%, compared with just 2.4% for imported items.

The GSS estimates that locally produced items accounted for 85.7% of total inflation.

Regionally, Ashanti recorded the highest inflation at 9.8%, followed by Eastern at 7.8%. Greater Accra recorded 3.4%, while Western recorded the lowest rate at -0.5%.

Some food items recorded sharp price increases, with fresh tomatoes rising by 153.4% year-on-year and ginger by 100.4%. In contrast, lime prices fell by 29.9% and maize by 26.4%.

Overall, the GSS says inflation has fallen by 4.2 percentage points over the past year, from 9.4% to 5.2%, but the latest increase highlights continued domestic price pressures, particularly in the services sector.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group