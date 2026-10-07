Community 25 water shortage temporary, GWL assures residents

Ghana Water Limited (GWL) has assured residents of Community 25, Gulf City, and surrounding communities that the water supply challenges affecting them are temporary and that efforts are underway to restore a stable supply.

Communications Manager of Ghana Water Limited, Stanley Martey, said the company's treatment plants were operating normally, with the main challenge currently being low pressure within parts of the distribution network.

Speaking on the Joy FM Super Morning Show on Wednesday, October 7, Mr Martey said GWL had carried out work on the system in recent days and had already seen some improvement.

"I want to assure them that their situation is temporary. We're doing everything possible to ensure that things improve," he said.

"And as I said, from last week, especially last night, we have done some work, and we have seen some improvement this morning."

Mr Martey explained that the water supply problem was not due to a shutdown of the company's treatment plants.

He said all GWL treatment plants were functioning, but pressure management remained a major challenge in getting sufficient water to some communities.

"So all our treatment plants are functioning," he said.

"The only thing is pressure management. It's just the pressure."

According to him, GWL is using engineering tools to identify the causes of low pressure and determine where interventions are needed along the network.

"We are using the Doppler effect to identify the causes of the low pressures, and then we can do that," he said.

Mr Martey also disclosed that GWL had installed pressure loggers on its lines to provide the company with regular information on pressure levels.

"Now, we have also mounted pressure loggers on all our lines to report on an hourly basis," he said.

He said the system would allow GWL to determine where pressure levels are high or low and help its technical teams trace the problems affecting supply.

"At least we will be able to tell where pressures are high, where pressures are low, and then we'll try to identify what the problems are, and then we'll work on [them]," he explained.

Mr Martey said the company was carrying out several interventions at the same time to address the challenges.

"So we're doing a lot of work. But I want to assure them it's just a temporary situation," he said.

The GWL official was asked to give residents a timeline for when the water supply challenges would be fully resolved, particularly after describing the situation as temporary.

Mr Martey, however, declined to provide a specific date, explaining that it would be difficult to guarantee a timeline while technical investigations and repairs were still ongoing.

He said timelines were important, but caution was necessary when making commitments to a large audience.

"Timelines are very important. And especially somebody who is as meticulous as myself, I like timelines on everything," he said.

"But it gets to a point where you have to be careful, especially when we are dealing with a mass audience."

He therefore appealed to affected residents to remain patient while GWL continued working to resolve the problem.

"With the situation as it is, I'll better ask them to exercise patience whilst we do the work," Mr Martey said.

Mr Martey also assured residents that GWL was monitoring the situation closely and would remain in contact with affected communities.

"I will be in constant touch with them," he said.

"And so they should rest assured that we will not sit without doing anything," he added.

This comes after residents of Community 25 near Tema visited the Ghana Water Limited (GWL) office at Gbetsile on Tuesday, October 6, to demand explanations for a prolonged water shortage affecting the community.

According to the residents, potable water supply has been irregular for more than two months, disrupting daily activities and forcing households to seek alternative sources.

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