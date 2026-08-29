GWL restores water supply after damaged pipeline disrupts Western Accra communities

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana Water Ltd (GWL) has completed repair works on a damaged 500mm-diameter main pipeline and restored water supply to several communities in Western Accra.
According to a press statement issued on Saturday, August 29, the pipeline was damaged during excavation works undertaken by AVERCO Construction Ltd, resulting in a temporary interruption in supply to communities including Mallam, Darkuman, Nshorna, Machetato, Korle Bu, Mamprobi, Dansoman Township and Chorkor.
GWL said its engineers and technical teams worked continuously to repair the affected section, allowing supply to resume in the affected areas.
However, the company cautioned that some customers may continue to experience low water pressure or intermittent flow as pressure across the network gradually stabilises.
GWL has urged residents to remain patient during the restoration period and allow time for normal service to resume fully.
Management also thanked affected customers for their patience and cooperation, while acknowledging the contribution of other stakeholders to the speedy completion of the repairs.
Customers who continue to experience supply problems have been advised to report them through GWL’s official communication channels.
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