Weija Dam spillage to begin Wednesday despite residents’ refusal to evacuate – GWL

The Ghana Water Limited (GWL) has confirmed that spillage from the Akosombo Dam will begin on Wednesday, September 9.

This comes despite reports that some residents living along the river course are refusing to relocate to safer areas.

GWL Chief Manager and Head of Public Relations, Stanley Martey, said authorities have given adequate notice to residents in unauthorised settlements along the river course and are urging them to evacuate to prevent possible loss of life and property.

Speaking on Joy FM's Midday News on Tuesday, September 8, Mr Martey said the decision to resume the spillage is necessary to protect the structural integrity of the dam as water levels continue to rise.

“Yes, we will go ahead with it. We have given enough notice,” he said.

He explained that the spillage would initially be conducted minimally, with one gate opened, but additional gates could be opened if inflows into the dam continue to increase.

According to him, the severity and duration of the spillage cannot be predicted at this stage because they will depend largely on the volume of water flowing into the dam.

Mr Martey stressed that the planned operation is "just a resumption and not like a new thing. Since the beginning of the year, we've been spilling excess water from the dam.”

His comments come amid concerns over some residents’ reported refusal to comply with evacuation advice from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

Mr Martey urged residents living in unauthorised areas along the river course, particularly those downstream towards the estuary, to take the warning seriously and move to safer locations.

He warned that refusing to evacuate could expose residents and their properties to severe danger should water levels rise significantly or the dam experience structural failure.

“If they do not move and the dam is to collapse, the water will definitely wipe off all their properties and they themselves,” he cautioned.

He further referenced the destruction caused by flooding in recent months, stressing that authorities are seeking to prevent a repeat of such incidents and minimise the risk to lives and property.

Mr Martey appealed to residents to heed the evacuation directive, urging them to prioritise their safety over concerns about leaving their homes.

The GWL official could not give a definite timeline for when the spillage would end, saying the operation would continue to be guided by inflows and the level of water in the dam.

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