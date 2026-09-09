Weija Dam spillage necessary to prevent dam collapse – GWL

Ghana Water Limited (GWL) says the release of excess water from the Weija Dam is necessary to protect the structure from potential collapse, despite the flooding and damage to properties it may cause in surrounding communities.

The Head of Public Relations and Communications at GWL, Stanley Martey, described the impact of the current spillage on residents as “disheartening” but said allowing water levels to rise beyond safe limits could result in a far greater disaster.

Speaking on the Joy FM Super Morning Show on Wednesday, September 9, Mr Martey explained that dams are designed with spill gates to allow operators to release excess water when levels become difficult to manage.

“There'll be a point in time when the levels will go beyond a certain manageable level, and so we have to open the steel gate for the excess water to flow,” he said.

Risk of dam collapse

Mr Martey said the controlled release is also intended to protect the structural integrity of the Weija Dam, warning that excessive water pressure could weaken the structure and eventually cause it to fail.

He said a breach in the dam could start small but gradually expand into a major collapse.

“If a pinhole is created within these stones, it will enlarge, and one day it will just collapse,” he said.

According to him, such a collapse could lead to significantly greater loss of lives and property than the flooding currently being experienced along the Densu River.

He added that a collapse would also disrupt water supply to large parts of western Accra because GWL relies on the dam as a source of raw water for treatment.

“Until the dam is rebuilt, Ghana Water wouldn't be able to extract water for treatment,” he said, warning that rebuilding a dam could take three years or more.

Encroachment worsening flood impact

Mr Martey attributed part of the damage caused by rising water levels to encroachment on river buffer zones.

He explained that rivers naturally follow their courses and that regulations provide for buffer zones along waterways to allow water to flow without threatening buildings and other structures.

However, he said some people have occupied and built on these areas, with others allegedly filling parts of river channels.

“People have encroached on the buffer zone to the extent that they're even filling the river and putting up structures,” he said.

He said blocking the natural path of water forces it to seek alternative routes, increasing the risk of flooding.

Mr Martey therefore called on district assemblies to strictly enforce regulations governing development along river courses and prevent construction in unauthorised areas.

He also urged residents to exercise greater caution when purchasing land and constructing properties, particularly in known flood-prone areas.

Spill gates serve several purposes

Beyond managing excess water, Mr Martey said spill gates can also help improve water quality by allowing turbid water to flow out before fresh inflows enter the dam.

He maintained that controlled releases are a normal part of dam operations and are preferable to allowing water levels to reach a point where the structure could be compromised.

“There are reasons behind the construction of a dam, and then the addition of spill gates. These things are bound to happen,” he said.

Mr Martey acknowledged the hardship caused by the current spillage but maintained that releasing excess water remains necessary to protect the dam and prevent a potentially catastrophic failure.

“There's nothing we can do other than spill the excess water and avoid the collapse of the dam,” he said.

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