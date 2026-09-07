Ghana Water to resume spillage at Weija Dam from Wednesday

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana Water Limited (GWL) says it will resume spillage at the Weija Dam from Wednesday, September 9, 2026, as the water level at the dam approaches the 46-foot threshold.
The company said the water level has risen to 45.2 feet following heavy rains upstream of the dam and continued rainfall in the catchment area of the Densu River and its tributaries.
GWL said the decision to resume spillage is a precautionary measure aimed at safeguarding the dam.
The company has consequently directed all residents living downstream of the Weija Dam to evacuate the area before any eventuality.
Residents have also been urged to remain alert, follow official evacuation directives and avoid activities that may expose them to danger.
Stakeholders urged to prepare for evacuation
GWL has called on the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the District Assembly, traditional authorities, Assembly Members, residents’ associations and other relevant stakeholders to take the necessary precautionary measures and prepare for evacuation.
The company said communities likely to be affected include, but are not limited to, Tetegu, Oblogo, Pambros Salt, Lower McCarthy Hill, Lower Weija, Bojo Beach and Ada Kopey, as well as surrounding communities.
GWL said it is closely monitoring the situation and will continue to provide updates.
“The safety of residents is still our priority, and public cooperation is essential,” the company said.
The statement was issued by the Public Relations and Communications Department of Ghana Water Limited on September 6, 2026.
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