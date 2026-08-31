National

Full Report: SIGA releases 2025 State Ownership Report on performance of state entities

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  31 August 2026 3:26pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) has released its 2025 State Ownership Report, providing a comprehensive assessment of the financial, operational and governance performance of Ghana’s specified entities.

The report, themed “Resetting the Economy for a Better Ghana”, examines the performance of state-owned enterprises, joint venture companies and other public institutions across sectors including finance, energy, transport, agriculture, health and infrastructure.

It highlights entities that recorded improvements in revenue, profitability, assets, liquidity and service delivery, while identifying institutions burdened by losses, rising liabilities, weak internal revenue generation and operational inefficiencies.

The report also assesses the implementation of government policies, institutional restructuring, recapitalisation efforts and governance reforms intended to strengthen accountability and improve the contribution of state entities to Ghana’s economy.

According to SIGA, the findings are expected to provide policymakers and the public with a clearer understanding of the financial health and performance of state institutions, while guiding interventions to improve efficiency, sustainability and value creation.

Below is the full report released on Monday, August 31.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group