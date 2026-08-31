Full Report: SIGA releases 2025 State Ownership Report on performance of state entities

The State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) has released its 2025 State Ownership Report, providing a comprehensive assessment of the financial, operational and governance performance of Ghana’s specified entities.

The report, themed “Resetting the Economy for a Better Ghana”, examines the performance of state-owned enterprises, joint venture companies and other public institutions across sectors including finance, energy, transport, agriculture, health and infrastructure.

It highlights entities that recorded improvements in revenue, profitability, assets, liquidity and service delivery, while identifying institutions burdened by losses, rising liabilities, weak internal revenue generation and operational inefficiencies.

The report also assesses the implementation of government policies, institutional restructuring, recapitalisation efforts and governance reforms intended to strengthen accountability and improve the contribution of state entities to Ghana’s economy.

According to SIGA, the findings are expected to provide policymakers and the public with a clearer understanding of the financial health and performance of state institutions, while guiding interventions to improve efficiency, sustainability and value creation.

Below is the full report released on Monday, August 31.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.