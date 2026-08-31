Full Report: SIGA releases 2025 State Ownership Report on performance of state entities

Audio By Carbonatix
The State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) has released its 2025 State Ownership Report, providing a comprehensive assessment of the financial, operational and governance performance of Ghana’s specified entities.
The report, themed “Resetting the Economy for a Better Ghana”, examines the performance of state-owned enterprises, joint venture companies and other public institutions across sectors including finance, energy, transport, agriculture, health and infrastructure.
It highlights entities that recorded improvements in revenue, profitability, assets, liquidity and service delivery, while identifying institutions burdened by losses, rising liabilities, weak internal revenue generation and operational inefficiencies.
The report also assesses the implementation of government policies, institutional restructuring, recapitalisation efforts and governance reforms intended to strengthen accountability and improve the contribution of state entities to Ghana’s economy.
According to SIGA, the findings are expected to provide policymakers and the public with a clearer understanding of the financial health and performance of state institutions, while guiding interventions to improve efficiency, sustainability and value creation.
Below is the full report released on Monday, August 31.
Latest Stories
-
Barcola joins Liverpool from PSG in £123m move
3 minutes
-
Tibule Advertising marks ‘Gong Gong Awards’ debut with a win for indomie
7 minutes
-
Nurturing market-ready solutions that create jobs: KIC AgriTech Challenge Pro teams first pitch commenced
9 minutes
-
Teacher unions to call off planned strike after engagement with Education Minister
16 minutes
-
EPA more than triples accumulated fund to GH¢375m in a single year under Prof. Browne Klutse – SIGA
22 minutes
-
Imaging professionals trained on Ghana’s first paediatric cancer imaging protocol
28 minutes
-
‘Bawumia will become President whether NDC likes it or not’ – Amin Adam
29 minutes
-
Financial irregularities in some state institutions drop significantly to GHC 7.69 billion in 2025 – Nyarko Ampem
30 minutes
-
Shalom Shotokan Karate-do celebrates students at Karate grading ceremony
31 minutes
-
Gov’t challenges ABL’s claim that beer tax changes threaten 2,000 jobs
55 minutes
-
Ghana’s small businesses don’t have a marketing problem. They have a capacity problem.
59 minutes
-
GNFS intensifies fire safety campaigns across Eastern Region
1 hour
-
One dead and more than a dozen missing after ‘terrifying’ flash flood hits Grand Canyon
1 hour
-
Full Report: SIGA releases 2025 State Ownership Report on performance of state entities
1 hour
-
Messi retires from international football
1 hour