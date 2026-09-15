GoldBod, EOCO team up to track illicit financial flows in gold trade

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) have begun a joint effort to track and disrupt illicit financial flows linked to Ghana’s gold trading sector.

The collaboration, supported by the United Kingdom Ghana Gold Programme (UKGGP), moved into its operational phase following the first technical meeting between the institutions.

The engagement will establish a framework for intelligence sharing, monitoring, and joint follow-up on suspicious financial activity in the gold trade.

GoldBod’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer reaffirmed the Board’s commitment to working with EOCO to ensure that gold trading complies with local and international standards.

“We give full support to management and look forward to ensuring that the gold trade is conducted in compliance with local and international standards. These frameworks are from credible sources and are traceable,” he said.

EOCO Head of Investigations Felix Mawulolo Amegashie said gold remains critical to Ghana’s economy and the partnership would give the institutions greater visibility over financial transactions within the sector.

He said the objective, with EOCO’s support, is to help keep Ghana’s gold trade “sanitised”, while the UKGGP provides technical assistance and international best practice to strengthen transparency and responsible sourcing.

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