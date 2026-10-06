Photos: IGP Yohuno decorates 22 newly promoted DCOPs

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, together with members of the Police Management Board (POMAB), has officially decorated 22 police officers who have been promoted from the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP).

The decoration ceremony forms part of the formal process to recognise the officers following their elevation to the higher rank within the Ghana Police Service.

The 22 officers were decorated by the IGP in the presence of members of POMAB.

Among those decorated was gospel musician and police officer, ACP Kofi Sarpong.

The Ghana Police Service announced the development in a post on its official Facebook page on Tuesday, October 6, congratulating the newly promoted officers on their elevation.

Below are photos from the ceremony:

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