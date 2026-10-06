Photos: IGP Yohuno decorates 22 newly promoted DCOPs

Audio By Carbonatix
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, together with members of the Police Management Board (POMAB), has officially decorated 22 police officers who have been promoted from the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP).
The decoration ceremony forms part of the formal process to recognise the officers following their elevation to the higher rank within the Ghana Police Service.
The 22 officers were decorated by the IGP in the presence of members of POMAB.
Among those decorated was gospel musician and police officer, ACP Kofi Sarpong.
The Ghana Police Service announced the development in a post on its official Facebook page on Tuesday, October 6, congratulating the newly promoted officers on their elevation.
Below are photos from the ceremony:
Latest Stories
-
Pete Edochie becomes first Pan-African honouree of Ghana’s Legacy Project
2 minutes
-
GCB MSME Caravan Clinic unfolds in Accra, boosting support for Ghanaian small businesses
3 minutes
-
AMA urged to crack down on unauthorised billboards in Accra
4 minutes
-
Obuasi East Assembly orders removal of containers from road reservation
5 minutes
-
From selling body splash to Best Female Graduating Student at UDS – Hamdia’s inspiring journey
5 minutes
-
Ghana can learn from Nollywood’s pool of behind-the-scenes talent to revive the movie industry – Jackie Appiah
6 minutes
-
Tension at Obuasi Rabb Junction as shop owners resist demolition exercise
12 minutes
-
Ghana to apply to join BRICS – Okudzeto Ablakwa
16 minutes
-
MTN SMEGA Awards: Ghana’s SMEs urged to expand operations and tap into international markets
20 minutes
-
Galamsey could wipe out Ghana’s forest reserves, put Atewa Forest at risk – Afenyo-Markin
30 minutes
-
Teachers strike: You cannot negotiate while holding the other party in handcuffs – Austin Gamey
44 minutes
-
4 injured, including baby, in multi-vehicle crash at Sofoline flyover in Kumasi
47 minutes
-
GES should consider regional processing of teacher promotions – FWSC CEO
50 minutes
-
Minerals Commission suspends reconnaissance license of Gold Coast GRC Ghana Limited
52 minutes
-
Yusif Sulemana assures contractor of support to deliver Bole roads on schedule
59 minutes