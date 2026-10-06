Photos: Mahama Ayariga engages World Bank on sustainable cities development

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, has held an engagement with the World Bank on sustainable cities development as Ghana seeks to strengthen urban planning and infrastructure to meet the demands of rapid urbanisation.
The engagement, held on Tuesday, October 6, focused on strategies to build cities that are better planned, more resilient and inclusive, while improving their ability to respond to the growing challenges associated with urbanisation.
Mr Ayariga said the cities being built today would have a significant impact on the opportunities, quality of life and prospects of future generations.
“The cities we build today will shape the opportunities, quality of life, and future of generations to come.”
He said discussions with the World Bank explored practical opportunities to strengthen urban infrastructure and improve service delivery, while deepening collaboration in support of sustainable development.
“I had a productive engagement with the World Bank on sustainable cities development, focusing on how we can build cities that are better planned, more resilient, inclusive and equipped to respond to the challenges of rapid urbanisation.”
According to the Minister, the discussions also centred on practical measures to improve the delivery of essential services and create urban environments that can better withstand emerging challenges.
“Our discussions explored practical opportunities to strengthen urban infrastructure, improve service delivery, and deepen collaboration in support of sustainable development.”
Mr Ayariga stressed the importance of partnerships with development institutions such as the World Bank in translating Ghana's urban development ambitions into practical outcomes that directly benefit communities.
“Strong partnerships with institutions such as the World Bank are critical to turning these ambitions into tangible outcomes for our communities.”
He expressed optimism about sustained collaboration with the World Bank as the government works towards developing cities that are more functional, inclusive and responsive to the needs of residents.
“I look forward to continued engagement and collaboration towards building cities that work better for everyone.”
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