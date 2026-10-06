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Foreign Affairs Minister warns embassies over long queues, ‘inhumane’ conditions for visa applicants

Source: Emma Ankrah  
  6 October 2026 1:59pm
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Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has warned embassies and consulates in Ghana against subjecting Ghanaian visa applicants to long queues, delays and what he describes as inhumane conditions.

The Minister said the government expects Ghanaian citizens seeking visas to be treated with dignity and respect throughout the application process.

Mr Ablakwa made the comments after visiting about 20 embassies and assessing the conditions under which Ghanaians apply for visas.

He said although the majority of diplomatic missions have improved their services, concerns remain about the treatment of applicants at some embassies, particularly regarding long waiting periods.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expects the citizens of our country are treated with dignity, with respect, that our citizens do not go through humiliation and disrespect and inhumane conditions when they are applying for visas,” he said.

He said he intends to engage ambassadors and high commissioners of countries where concerns have been identified to discuss the issues and seek improvements.

“There are some countries that will have to improve their services, and I intend inviting those ambassadors.”

According to the Minister, he has already raised the issue with one ambassador during his recent visit, while engagements with other diplomatic missions are expected to follow.

“The government of Ghana will insist that all visa applicants are treated with respect, with dignity, and that their concerns are taken on board and are not treated with contempt,” he stressed.

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