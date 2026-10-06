TGMA controversy hasn’t affected my relationship with Diana Hamilton – Piesie Esther

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian gospel musician Piesie Esther says the 2026 TGMA controversy has not affected her relationship with fellow gospel musician Diana Hamilton.
Prior to the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, supporters of both Piesie Esther and Diana Hamilton were locked in a duel over which of them best deserved a slot in the Artiste of the Year category.
The argument became more tense when Piesie did not make it to the biggest category but instead got her song Nyame Ye in the Most Popular Song and Gospel Song of the Year categories.
Fans of Piesie argued that she had a bigger song and more significant optics than Diana Hamilton, and that the scheme had made a mistake by picking Diana over Piesie, who are both from the gospel side.
Some radio and television personalities who rooted for Piesie Esther went hard on Diana Hamilton and suggested the organisers had been compromised in the nomination process.
However, speaking to Doreen Avio and Kwame Dadzie on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Piesie said whatever happened had not affected her relationship with Diana Hamilton.
“Not at all. That [a rift between Diana and me] will not be possible,” she said.
When asked if she was disappointed that she did not get a nomination in the Artiste of the Year category, she remarked, “I was. I wouldn’t pretend.”
“Sometimes I didn’t even want to go on social media because some of the things people said were frightening,” she noted.
Piesie, who is out with a new song titled Great Change, is preparing for the fifth edition of her Flora By Grace concert, slated for 1st November in Accra and 15th November in Kumasi.
Latest Stories
-
‘I’m 16, passed my BECE and want to become a lawyer’ – Viral Adanwomase SHS ‘smallish’ boy
43 seconds
-
Ghanaians in their 30s and 50s dying from heart disease without knowing – Cardiothoracic Centre
6 minutes
-
Emeritus Professor Kwame Akon Ninsin: The man who mentored a department
6 minutes
-
BoG orders banks to give fraud units direct access to CEOs
11 minutes
-
Government must clarify fate of 29,000 teachers awaiting promotion – NAGRAT
33 minutes
-
Paramount takes over Warner Bros in $110bn Hollywood merger
1 hour
-
Human resource practitioners asked to embrace digital revolution for efficiency in service delivery
1 hour
-
AMA intensifies enforcement to reclaim BRT bus shelters from traders
1 hour
-
TGMA controversy hasn’t affected my relationship with Diana Hamilton – Piesie Esther
1 hour
-
Cliff Cheqona to take TP Masterclass to Lagos and Abuja in 2027
1 hour
-
Bond market: Turnover rises 77% to GH¢2.76bn
1 hour
-
Be lovers of the environment – Archbishop Kwofie calls for stronger fight against environmental injustice
1 hour
-
BoG declares FX compliance “non-negotiable” as it moves to tighten rules
1 hour
-
Government to prioritise creation of decent jobs – Finance Minister
2 hours
-
Ghana’s ocean is not land under water: Why the Fisheries Commission is right to demand a proper assessment of offshore gold exploration
2 hours