Electro Mirror shares music business insights at TGMA music summit

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Founder of FlipTheMusic, Emmanuel Sedo, popularly known as Electro Mirror, was among the speakers at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) National Music Summit held on 19th June at the British Council in Accra.

The music executive delivered valuable insights on music contracts and the essential knowledge every artiste needs to successfully navigate the music industry.

Speaking to an audience of musicians, industry stakeholders and aspiring creatives, Electro Mirror reflected on his journey in the music business, highlighting how he secured the first international deal for Ghanaian singer Gyakie.

He emphasised the importance of understanding contracts, building strong professional relationships and recognising opportunities that can help artistes expand their reach beyond local borders.

Drawing from his experience, he advised musicians to pay close attention to the business side of their careers and ensure they fully understand the agreements they sign.

“I made an error signing our first international contract and came back with a better offer,” he said.

According to him, knowledge of contracts remains one of the most important tools for protecting an artiste’s interests and ensuring long-term career growth.

Electro Mirror also stressed the need for artistes to create distinctive records that set them apart in an increasingly competitive music landscape.

He noted that originality and consistency are key factors that help musicians remain relevant and sustainable in the industry.

The session formed part of the TGMA Music Summit’s efforts to equip industry players with practical knowledge and insights from experienced professionals, while fostering growth and innovation within Ghana’s music ecosystem.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.