Gyakie’s ‘After Midnight’ album earns SAMA nomination

Ghanaian singer-songwriter Gyakie continues to make waves on the international music scene, with her After Midnight album securing a nomination in the Rest of Africa category at the prestigious South African Music Awards (SAMAs).

The nomination marks another major milestone for the award-winning artiste, whose music continues to resonate with audiences across the continent and beyond.

Produced in collaboration with Sony Music Africa and FlipTheMusic, After Midnight showcases a refined blend of soulful melodies and contemporary Afrobeats influences.

Since its release, the album has received praise for its rich storytelling, soulful melodies and Gyakie’s distinctive vocal delivery.

The project has further strengthened her growing reputation as an artiste with significant cross-border appeal and increasing international recognition.

Gyakie joins an impressive line-up of African music heavyweights nominated in the category, including fellow Ghanaian Black Sherif and Nigerian superstars Olamide, Wizkid, Asake and Tiwa Savage.

The nomination places her among some of the continent’s most celebrated and influential music talents.

The recognition from the South African Music Awards further highlights Gyakie’s steady rise on the African music scene and reinforces her status as one of Ghana’s leading contemporary artistes.

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