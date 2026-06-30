Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian singer-songwriter Gyakie continues to make waves on the international music scene, with her After Midnight album securing a nomination in the Rest of Africa category at the prestigious South African Music Awards (SAMAs).
The nomination marks another major milestone for the award-winning artiste, whose music continues to resonate with audiences across the continent and beyond.
Produced in collaboration with Sony Music Africa and FlipTheMusic, After Midnight showcases a refined blend of soulful melodies and contemporary Afrobeats influences.
Since its release, the album has received praise for its rich storytelling, soulful melodies and Gyakie’s distinctive vocal delivery.
The project has further strengthened her growing reputation as an artiste with significant cross-border appeal and increasing international recognition.
Gyakie joins an impressive line-up of African music heavyweights nominated in the category, including fellow Ghanaian Black Sherif and Nigerian superstars Olamide, Wizkid, Asake and Tiwa Savage.
The nomination places her among some of the continent’s most celebrated and influential music talents.
The recognition from the South African Music Awards further highlights Gyakie’s steady rise on the African music scene and reinforces her status as one of Ghana’s leading contemporary artistes.
Latest Stories
-
ANII launches to strengthen trust between African NGOs and international donors
17 seconds
-
Methodist Church extends prayers, support to flood victims in Accra
4 minutes
-
Communities must help stop flooding by reporting illegal activities – Hydrological Authority
5 minutes
-
Gyakie’s ‘After Midnight’ album earns SAMA nomination
6 minutes
-
Nearly $1bn invested in Ghana’s flood control over two decades, yet Accra still floods
15 minutes
-
Poor sanitation habits undermining flood control efforts in Accra, GARID cautions
20 minutes
-
Founder of Asian super-app Gojek sentenced to years in jail for corruption
29 minutes
-
Flood management requires planning, not seasonal reactions – Ahiagbah to gov’t
30 minutes
-
I’m not lowering my standards for any man – Itz Tiffany
33 minutes
-
When AI lies
34 minutes
-
Former Black Stars and Hearts Team Manager Sabahn Quaye passes away
36 minutes
-
When rain redraws the Map: Accra’s flooding crisis can no longer be called ‘normal’
41 minutes
-
CJID brings media leaders, policymakers together for summit on information integrity in West Africa
44 minutes
-
Energy sector agencies submit reform roadmaps to Finance Ministry
45 minutes
-
Odawna rubber market fire destroys 200 shops, goods worth thousands of cedis
1 hour