Gyakie features on Ronaldinho’s Camisa 10 album

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian singer Gyakie has continued her international rise with a feature on ‘Call Me’, a new song by Mavo that forms part of Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho’s album, Camisa 10.
The collaboration marks another significant milestone in Gyakie’s flourishing career as she lends her signature vocals and melodic flair to the track, further showcasing her ability to connect with audiences beyond Africa.
Her appearance on ‘Call Me’ adds another global achievement to her growing catalogue and reinforces her status as one of Ghana’s most successful musical exports.
Over the years, Gyakie has steadily built a reputation across the continent and internationally through hit records and high-profile collaborations, earning recognition as one of Africa’s leading voices.
iPhone DJ served as co-producer of the song, while KJ Spio played a key role in facilitating the collaboration between Mavo and Gyakie.
Flip The Music, Gyakie’s record label, also contributed to coordinating the project, further enhancing its growing international profile.
The partnership presents an opportunity for Gyakie to reach an even wider audience through a project associated with one of football’s most celebrated figures.
As Camisa 10 garners attention from football and music fans around the world, Gyakie’s contribution to ‘Call Me’ is expected to further cement her position on the global music scene.
Listen to Call Me HERE.
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