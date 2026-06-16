Gyakie teases release of ‘Treasure’ with artwork unveiling

Audio By Carbonatix
Gyakie has officially unveiled the artwork for her upcoming single, Treasure, which is set for release on June 26.
Even before its official release, snippets of the song have already gained traction across social media, with fans embracing its infectious sound and adding it to their playlists.
The viral buzz surrounding the teaser has heightened anticipation for the full record, with many eager to experience the original version when it finally drops.
Written by Gyakie and produced by AfroLektra, Treasure is a vibrant, high-energy dance record designed to get listeners on their feet.
The official artwork has now been released alongside a pre-save link, giving fans the opportunity to secure the track ahead of its release.
The release marks another exciting chapter for Flip The Music, Gyakie’s record label, which continues to champion her artistic vision and growth as one of Africa’s most influential female music exports through a string of quality releases and strategic collaborations.
With excitement already building online, Treasure is shaping up to be one of the season’s most anticipated releases.
Pre-save link here.
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