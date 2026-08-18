Wontumi Conviction: 2 star witnesses placed under police protection amid death threats

Two key prosecution witnesses in the case involving former Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, have been placed under police protection following death threats.

Deputy Attorney General Dr Justice Srem-Sai disclosed this on Joy News’ PM Express on Monday.

He said the threats have intensified following Wontumi’s conviction, with the two star witnesses and police investigators among those being targeted.

“Our witnesses are every day threatened with death. The two star witnesses and even the police investigators.. they threaten everybody. But I think it comes with the job.”

Dr Justice Srem-Sai said he and members of his legal team have also received threats.

He disclosed that the threats against him have increased since the conviction.

“It’s actually gone up. Our witnesses are every day threatened with death.”

Asked how seriously he takes the threats, Justice Srem-Sai said he treats every threat as a serious matter.

According to him, the threats have come in different forms, including threats to kill him.

The Deputy Attorney General said he does not believe it is necessary to publicise every threat. He argued that doing so could allow threats to be used to undermine the enforcement of the law.

“But I don’t think it’s important for us to because if you follow that, then it means people will use such threats to secure freedom to continue to do that which the law prevents.”

Dr Justice Srem-Sai said threats are not limited to the Wontumi case.

He said prosecutors, judges, and other lawyers handling serious criminal cases also face similar threats.

“My attorneys receive such threats every day, and not only in this case, but also in other cases, murder cases, armed robbery cases. Judges receive their share of the threats. It comes with the territory.”

On his personal safety, Justice Srem-Sai said he relies on both physical security measures and his faith.

He explained that state protection has limits because security arrangements differ depending on the level of responsibility and the nature of the threats.

“The point I’m making is that there is a limit to how much physical protection you can get, and even that is never enough because human beings can do so many things.”

He said his ultimate source of reassurance remains his faith.

“So I would, for my own peace of mind and everything, I discount the physical one, even though yes, it’s good, and just so I can sleep, I commit myself to the hands of the lord.”

The disclosure that the two star witnesses have been given police protection came when Justice Srem-Sai was asked directly about their safety.

“Yeah, we’ve given them police protection.”

The development comes amid heightened tensions following Wontumi’s conviction and the prosecution’s handling of the case.

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