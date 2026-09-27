Music | National

KiDi brings the hits to London in sold-out UK headline concert

Source: Kenneth Awotwe Darko  
  27 September 2026 2:47pm
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Ghanaian singer KiDi has made a strong mark in London with a sold-out performance at his first-ever UK solo headline concert.

Held at Outernet Live, London, the concert brought together fans who sang, danced and cheered their way through a night of KiDi’s biggest hits and songs from his latest album, Where Do We Go From Here.

The concert formed part of the rollout for the album and gave KiDi the opportunity to take his latest body of work directly to his international audience.

From the opening moments, the packed venue was filled with energy as the singer moved through a selection of fan favourites, with the crowd joining him word-for-word on several of his popular songs.

KiDi performed hits alongside songs from Where Do We Go From Here.

Videos from the concert shared on social media showed fans dancing throughout the performance and responding enthusiastically to the singer's set.

The event also featured performances from Tanzanian star Harmonize, Compozers and rapper Flowking Stone.

OgeeTheMC hosted the show, while dance performances by Dancegod Loyd added to the night's entertainment.

The sold-out London concert represents a new milestone for KiDi, marking his first solo headline show in the United Kingdom as he continues to take his music to audiences beyond Ghana.

It also adds momentum to the promotion of Where Do We Go From Here, his latest album, as the award-winning musician continues to build his international audience.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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