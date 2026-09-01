KiDi releases third studio album ‘Where Do We Go From Here’

Ghanaian artiste KiDi has released his highly anticipated third studio album, Where Do We Go From Here, marking a new chapter in his musical career.

The 15-track project was released on August 27, 2026, following months of anticipation and a private listening session held in Accra on Tuesday, August 25.

The album features songs including “Dreams,” “Confession,” “Red Dress,” “2 Much Sugar,” “Lord Knows,” “Crucified,” “Headache,” “Lonely,” “Agreement,” “IDK,” “See Thru,” “Special Lovin,” “Crazy World,” “Signature” and “Babylon.”

The project also features collaborations with Ghanaian artistes including Sarkodie and Lasmid. KiDi performed “IDK” featuring Sarkodie and “Signature” featuring Lasmid during the listening session ahead of the album’s release.

The listening event brought together personalities from Ghana’s music and entertainment industry, with KiDi also performing selections from the album for invited guests.

Where Do We Go From Here follows KiDi’s previous studio albums, Sugar and The Golden Boy, the latter of which won Album of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards in 2022.

The new project arrives as KiDi enters another phase of his career after a decade of music. He previously described the album as the continuation of a journey built around “10 years of hits, memories, and timeless moments.”

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