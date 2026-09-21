Football

Queiroz outlines long-term plan to rebuild Black Stars for 2030 World Cup

Source: Joseph Ayinga-Walter  
  21 September 2026 7:44pm
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Carlos Queiroz says Ghana must begin laying the foundations for the next generation of the Black Stars as he targets a team capable of qualifying for and competing at the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

The Portuguese coach, who led Ghana at the 2026 World Cup, has returned for a second spell after his short-term contract expired following the tournament.

With his future initially uncertain, Queiroz has now outlined a long-term vision for the Black Stars, insisting the rebuilding process must begin with the ongoing 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

“Step by step, we have to plant the seeds of rebuilding or, in another word, build a strong team, a capable team that will be able to qualify and compete in the World Cup 2030,” Queiroz said.

The 2027 AFCON qualifiers will therefore provide the starting point for another phase of rebuilding, with Queiroz looking to establish a core of players who can form the backbone of the national team in the years ahead.

His plans have already been affected by injuries and withdrawals, with several key players unavailable for the opening qualifier against Côte d’Ivoire in Bouaké.

Mohammed Kudus has withdrawn from the squad to continue his recovery, while Thomas Partey was not called up due to a hamstring problem.

Lorient defender Nathaniel Adjei has also pulled out through injury.

Despite the setbacks, Queiroz believes the Black Stars must use the current period to build a squad with the depth and quality needed to compete beyond the immediate AFCON campaign.

Ghana begin their qualifying campaign against Côte d’Ivoire on Thursday before hosting The Gambia in Accra on September 29.

For Queiroz, however, the bigger objective is to use the current cycle to lay the groundwork for a Black Stars team capable of qualifying for and competing at the 2030 World Cup.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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