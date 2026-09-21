‘Most important trophy now is the next game’ – Carlos Queiroz

Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz

Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz says Ghana must focus on winning their next game as they begin their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Ghana will open their Group C campaign against Côte d’Ivoire in Bouaké on Thursday before hosting The Gambia four days later.

With two crucial fixtures coming up, Queiroz says the Black Stars must take the campaign one game at a time.

“There is always a new challenge. For me the most important trophy at this moment is the next game, to win the next game,” Queiroz said.

“You cannot be on the top roof of Accra without climbing the steps of the building and the steps for us now are to win the next game.”

Ghana missed out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and will be hoping to avoid another qualification setback as they begin their journey towards the 2027 tournament.

Their first test will be a difficult away clash against Côte d’Ivoire in Bouaké before they return home to face The Gambia in Accra on September 29.

Queiroz has also had to make several changes to his squad ahead of the opening fixture.

Mohammed Kudus and Nathaniel Adjei have withdrawn through injury, while Thomas Partey was not invited due to his hamstring problems.

Alidu Seidu, Jonas Adjetey, Mohammed Fuseini and Brandon Thomas-Asante have since been called up as replacements.

Despite the changes to his squad, Queiroz remains focused on the immediate task at hand.

The Black Stars must first overcome Côte d’Ivoire before turning their attention to The Gambia as they look to make a positive start to their 2027 AFCON qualification campaign.

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