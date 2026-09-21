Football

I’m not changing after 47 Years – Queiroz fires back at critics

Source: Daniel Koranteng  
  21 September 2026 4:37pm
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Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz has firmly defended his football philosophy, insisting he has no intention of changing his approach despite criticism of his style of play.

The Portuguese coach has faced criticism from some quarters over what has been described as a conservative approach, with some observers calling for the Black Stars to adopt a more attacking style.

However, Queiroz says his priority is securing results rather than conforming to a particular style, insisting that coaches are ultimately judged by their ability to win.

“The only style I know is winning. Name one coach who lost their job because of style. Coaches are judged by results and not style. I am not changing that after 47 years.

“You think I didn’t want us to have the ball at the World Cup? Give me a break. When we don’t have the ball, our job is to fight until we have it back. Some call it defence, but I don’t call it that.

“Football is a game of opinions. Everyone can’t go in the same direction, but the only time everyone has to go in the same direction is when it comes to the Black Stars.”

Queiroz will now turn his attention to Ghana’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, with the Black Stars set to face Côte d’Ivoire in their opening fixture on Thursday.

Ghana will then return home to host The Gambia in Accra five days later.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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