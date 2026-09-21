Hassan Ayariga calls for Ghanaian ownership in strategic investment deals

Founder of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has called for stronger protection of Ghana’s strategic national assets and greater Ghanaian participation in major foreign investment partnerships.

Mr Ayariga made the call in a Founder’s Day message commemorating the legacy of Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

He said the occasion should prompt a broader discussion about how Ghana can build strong institutions, create opportunities for its citizens and protect national interests in its pursuit of economic development.

Mr Ayariga, an entrepreneur and business leader, said leadership should be measured not only by individual achievements but also by the institutions and opportunities left for future generations.

“As a founder, entrepreneur, and public servant, I believe that true leadership is not measured simply by what we achieve for ourselves, but by the opportunities we create for others and the legacy we leave behind,” he said.

Mr Ayariga acknowledged the role of foreign direct investment in providing capital, technology and employment opportunities but cautioned against arrangements that, in his view, could give foreign investors excessive control over strategic national assets.

He said Ghana’s lands, natural resources, businesses and other strategic assets should be managed with the interests of future generations in mind.

“As we pursue development and welcome investment, we must be careful not to give away our businesses, strategic economic assets, natural resources, lands, and properties to foreign investors in the name of public-private partnerships,” he said.

“Our lands and natural resources are not merely assets of today; they are an inheritance that must also serve generations yet unborn.”

He called for greater transparency in major public-private partnership (PPP) agreements and transactions involving strategic national assets.

According to him, such agreements should be subject to parliamentary and public scrutiny.

He also proposed policy requirements that would guarantee meaningful Ghanaian participation in major investment arrangements, including enforceable commitments on job creation, skills development and technology transfer.

Support for local businesses

Mr Ayariga further called for policies that strengthen Ghanaian-owned businesses so they can participate more actively in major economic projects.

He argued that local businesses should be positioned to compete and grow alongside international investors rather than remaining on the sidelines of major development initiatives.

His comments form part of wider Founder’s Day discussions on economic independence, self-reliance and national development.

September 21 is observed as Founder’s Day in Ghana and is also the birthday of Dr Nkrumah, who was born on September 21, 1909. The day was declared a statutory public holiday for 2026 by the Ministry of the Interior.

Mr Ayariga concluded his message with a call for national policy to protect Ghana’s long-term interests while remaining open to international investment.

“Ghana’s future must never be given away.”

more actively in major economic projects.

He argued that local businesses should be positioned to compete and grow alongside international investors rather than remaining on the sidelines of major development initiatives.

His comments form part of wider Founder’s Day discussions on economic independence, self-reliance and national development.

September 21 is observed as Founder’s Day in Ghana and is also the birthday of Dr Nkrumah, who was born on September 21, 1909. The day was declared a statutory public holiday for 2026 by the Ministry of the Interior.

Mr Ayariga concluded his message with a call for national policy to protect Ghana’s long-term interests while remaining open to international investment.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.