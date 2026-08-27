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Duffuor, Ofosu Ampofo, Duncan-Williams, Hassan Ayariga rally behind Mahama Ayariga at vetting

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  27 August 2026 11:01am
Minister-designate for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga
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Former Finance Minister Dr Kwabena Duffuor, former National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and All People’s Congress (APC) flagbearer Hassan Ayariga are among the dignitaries who have gathered at Parliament to support Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga ahead of his ministerial vetting.

Also present are Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) Mayor Ebi Bright and spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu.

The dignitaries were at Parliament as Mr Ayariga appeared before the Appointments Committee following his nomination by President John Dramani Mahama as Minister-designate for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

They were seated ahead of the commencement of the vetting to demonstrate their support for the nominee as he seeks parliamentary approval for the position.

Mr Ayariga is expected to face questions from members of the committee on his experience, policy priorities and vision for the ministry.

If approved, he will replace Ahmed Ibrahim, who previously served as minister for the sector before being reassigned to the Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources.

The vetting is part of Parliament’s constitutional process of scrutinising presidential nominees before they can assume ministerial office.

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