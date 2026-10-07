Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Hasaacas Ladies clash in 2026 Women’s Champion of Champions

The Women's Champion of Champions, which serves as the curtain raiser for the 2026/27 women's football season, will see two champions battle for the ultimate prize ahead of the new season.

Hasaacas Ladies emerged winners of the Women's FA Cup after defeating Army Ladies 5-3 on penalties, while Ampem Darkoa Ladies came from behind to defeat Hasaacas Ladies 2-1 to win the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League title.

The stage is now set for Hasaacas Ladies, winners of the Women's FA Cup, to battle Ampem Darkoa Ladies, winners of the 2025/26 Malta Guinness Women's Premier League.

The game is scheduled to take place at the Otumfuo AstroTurf at Dichemso in Kumasi on Friday, October 16, 2026.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.