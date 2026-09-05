Ampem Darkoa Ladies miss out on CAF Champions League qualification after penalty shootout loss

For the third season running, Ghana will have no representation at the CAF Women's Champions League following Ampem Darkoa Ladies' loss on Saturday evening.

The Ghanaian champions suffered defeat in the final of the WAFU B Women's Champions League Qualifiers, losing 4-1 on penalties to Edo Queens.

The game headed into the shootout after the Nigerian side scored late in additional time to make it 2-2 following Beline Nyarko's brace.

Ampem Darkoa took the lead in the game after three minutes, with Milot Pokuaa setting up Beline Nyarko to set the tone for the day despite a long wait to start the game following poor weather conditions.

The Nigerian champions responded immediately, scoring just a minute after the Nana Mma had broken the deadlock, making it 1-1.

After the recess, Ampem Darkoa Ladies continued to hold onto the ball and created chances.

They won a controversial penalty in the 71st minute of the game, which was dispatched brilliantly by Beline once again to restore the Ghanaian side's lead.

Despite holding onto their advantage, Ampem Darkoa Ladies' hearts were broken in the 93rd minute, just two minutes away from full time, when Edo Queens found the back of the net to make it 2-2, taking the game into penalties.

While Edo Queens scored the opening three takes, Ampem Darkoa failed to convert their first two takes before Beline scored the third, but there was no reach as the Nigerian side converted their fourth to wrap up the victory.

The win means Edo Queens win the 2026 edition of the tournament and secure the sole ticket from the region to play at the CAF Women's Champions League to be staged later this year.

This will be their second time since playing at the competition last in 2024.

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