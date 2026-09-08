Mahama raises concern over refereeing as Medeama, Nations FC receive support

President John Mahama has raised concerns about the standard of refereeing in Ghanaian football, warning that poor officiating is undermining confidence in the domestic league.

According to the President, perceptions that some matches are decided before they are played are discouraging fans from attending games and, consequently, affecting clubs’ gate proceeds.

“Unfortunately, refereeing is one of the things destroying our football,” President Mahama said.

“Sometimes people believe the matches are decided before they are even played, and that makes the league less competitive.”

President Mahama made the comments when Ghana Premier League champions Medeama Sporting Club, MTN FA Cup holders Nations FC and Ampem Darkoa Ladies paid a courtesy call on him ahead of their respective continental campaigns.

He urged the Ghana Referees Association and the Ghana Football Association to work together to improve officiating standards and restore confidence in the league.

“I want the Ghana Referees Association and the Football Association to work together to improve refereeing standards. Many spectators have stopped attending matches because they believe the outcomes are predetermined. That is reducing attendance and gate proceeds,” he said.

President Mahama stressed the need for a competitive and credible domestic league, insisting that matches must be decided on merit.

“It is in our interest to make the league competitive. Every match must be fairly officiated so that whoever wins does so on merit. That is the only way to restore confidence in our football,” he said.

President Mahama also presented financial support to the three clubs as they prepare to represent Ghana in continental competitions.

Medeama Sporting Club received GH¢342,000, equivalent to US$30,000.

Nations Football Club received GH¢228,000, equivalent to US$20,000, while Ampem Darkoa Ladies Football Club received GH¢114,000, equivalent to US$10,000.

The President also called for greater efforts to identify and nurture young talent, urging the Football Association to revive the Colts League, which he said had played an important role in developing young footballers.

“We used to have a very good Colts League. I do not know what happened to it, so I want to ask the Football Association what has happened to the Colts League,” he said.

“I hear it has been renamed grassroots football, but we all knew it as Colts. So, call it the Colts League, and let us all help to sponsor it.”

He further criticised the early transfer of promising local players, arguing that the practice depletes the quality of the domestic league.

“We must find a way to keep our talented players a little longer, give them opportunities in the national team, allow them to gain international experience, and then let them move abroad after they have matured,” he said.

The President urged Medeama, Nations FC and Ampem Darkoa Ladies to perform strongly on the continent and help restore the glory days of Ghanaian football.

“Go and recapture the glory days of Ghana football,” he said.

“I want to travel abroad in the future, say I am from Ghana, and hear people proudly mention the names of our clubs once again.”

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