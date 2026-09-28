Ghana’s second chance: How President Mahama’s return offers historic opportunity for transformation

History rarely gives a nation a second chance with a leader who returns to office wiser, more experienced and determined to leave a lasting legacy. President John Dramani Mahama is one of those rare figures, not only in Ghana but across Africa.

Few democratic leaders have travelled the path he has: from vice president to president, from defeated incumbent to opposition leader, and from former president back to the presidency through the ballot box. It is a journey that has exposed him to both the privileges of power and the humbling lessons of political defeat.

As an entrepreneur who has navigated my own share of successes and setbacks, I understand the value of resilience. Challenges often become our greatest teachers. President Mahama's political journey has given him a unique perspective, one forged not only by governing but also by reflection, renewal and the hard-earned trust of the people.

Evidence of resurgence

When I watch him engage world leaders, connect effortlessly with ordinary Ghanaians across the country and champion transformational initiatives, I see a leader who understands both the possibilities and limitations of government. His return to office is not simply a political comeback but the return of a leader who appreciates the urgency of turning vision into delivery.

That perspective is already evident in the agenda taking shape since his inauguration in January 2025.

The clearest example is the Accra-Kumasi Expressway. For decades, Ghanaians have understood the importance of a modern highway linking our two largest economic centres. Yet progress remained elusive. The recent acquisition of the right-of-way represents a breakthrough that many believed would never happen.

What impresses me even more is how Ghana has chosen to fund the project. Only two years ago, our country stood as a sorry example of the consequences of fiscal mismanagement, crushed by debt and effectively locked out of international capital markets.

Today, Ghana has mobilised $2 billion ahead of the award of one of the most ambitious road projects in our nation’s history.

That achievement should mean more to us Ghanaians. For me, it is a powerful statement of confidence.

At a time when many developing nations remain heavily dependent on external borrowing, Ghana is demonstrating faith in its own financial strength and capacity to deliver.

With construction expected to begin next year, the Accra-Kumasi Expressway promises to ease congestion, cut transport costs, improve logistics and unlock new economic opportunities across the country. As we all know, roads do more than connect cities. They connect people to jobs, businesses to markets and ambition to opportunity.

Mining sector reforms

Beyond infrastructure, President Mahama's reforms in the mining sector signal a determination to ensure that Ghana derives greater value from its natural wealth.

For decades, artisanal gold lleaked away while the country exported billions of dollars' worth of minerals while capturing only a portion of the benefits. Today, there is a growing effort to change that reality through the Gold Board mechanism and other policies that capture more artisanal gold and increase local participation, encourage value addition and create opportunities for Ghanaian businesses and professionals throughout the mining value chain.

Particularly encouraging is the move towards more pragmatic fiscal policies, including sliding-scale royalty mechanisms at a time when gold prices are hitting record highs.

That forward looking approach allows the nation to benefit more when commodity prices are high while maintaining competitiveness during downturns. As a citizen and businessman, I have come to realise that good policy is not about choosing between investors and citizens. It is about creating a framework that serves both interests.

Equally important is the emphasis on localisation. In today's economy, resource ownership is no longer just about what lies beneath the ground. It is about controlling supply chains, building expertise, developing technology and creating sustainable businesses. By encouraging greater indigenous participation in mining and related industries, Ghana is investing in long-term prosperity rather than short-term extraction and President Mahama deserves the credit for championing that.

Airport expansion and SOEs reforms

His government's focus on strategic infrastructure also extends beyond roads and mining. The modernisation and expansion of airport infrastructure reflects an understanding that connectivity drives economic growth. Countries that aspire to become regional hubs must invest aggressively in transportation networks that facilitate trade, tourism and investment.

Modern airports are gateways to global markets and with Ghana hosting the secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area, this should mean more to us. Modernised airports move people, goods, capital and ideas. By expanding critical infrastructure, Ghana is strengthening its competitiveness and reinforcing its position as a preferred destination for business in West Africa.

Another area where President Mahama has shown commendable resolve is the reform of state-owned enterprises.

For too long, many public enterprises have been viewed as burdens on taxpayers rather than engines of national development. Weak governance, inefficiency and limited accountability have often undermined their potential. The current drive to improve performance and demand measurable results is therefore both necessary and overdue.

Ghanaians deserve institutions that create value, not merely consume resources. State-owned enterprises must contribute to economic growth, support national priorities and deliver tangible benefits to citizens.

The emerging emphasis on performance, accountability and efficiency suggests a government willing to confront difficult realities in pursuit of better outcomes.

Perhaps the greatest advantage of President Mahama's return, however, lies in his understanding of governance itself.

Role of appointees

Many leaders come to office with ambition. Few arrive with the benefit of having experienced every stage of the democratic process. President Mahama has governed, lost power, listened from the opposition benches and earned another mandate from the people. That experience provides insights that cannot be learned from advisers, reports or briefings.

Ghana stands at an important moment in its development journey. We have abundant natural resources, a dynamic and youthful population, vibrant entrepreneurs and one of Africa's most stable democracies. What we have often lacked is the sustained execution required to transform potential into prosperity.

The progress on the Accra-Kumasi Expressway, reforms in the mining sector, the push for localisation, investment in strategic infrastructure and renewed efforts to improve the performance of state-owned enterprises all point to a government seeking to address structural challenges rather than pursue short-term political gains.

History will ultimately judge President Mahama not by his return to power, but by what he does with this second opportunity.

Yet one thing is already clear: Ghana has been given a rare chance to benefit from the experience, perspective and determination of a leader who has seen public service from every angle. If harnessed effectively, that experience could help drive the transformation that generations of Ghanaians have long hoped to see.

Ultimately, a president is only as successful as the team he entrusts with his vision. President Mahama's appointees have shown encouraging signs of purpose and commitment, and it is hoped that they will remain focused on delivery.

For in the end, they will either make or unmake this presidency. If they stay the course, Ghana's second chance could become one of its greatest success stories.

The writer. Alhaji Seidu Agongo, is philanthropist and founder of the collapsed Heritage Bank Ltd

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.