Football

2026 Women’s Super Cup: FC Savannah to face Epiphany Warriors in final on September 29

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo  
  28 September 2026 7:23am
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The 2026 Women's Premier Super Cup final will see Northern Zone side FC Savannah go head-to-head with Epiphany Warriors from the Southern Zone.

This follows both teams topping their respective groups following the end of the group phase of the competition, amassing seven and six points, respectively.

Savannah, who were first in Group A, picked up two wins and one draw. They defeated Hasaacas Ladies in their final group game played at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, claiming a 3-0 victory.

Savannah defeated Fosu Royals in their first game before drawing with Jonina Ladies in the second group game.

Epiphany Warriors suffered their first defeat of the competition in their final group game, suffering a 2-1 defeat to Dreamz Ladies, who finished bottom of Group B.

Despite the loss, Epiphany still finished top of the group, having beaten Army Ladies and Prisons Ladies in their first two games.

Army finished second in Group B, missing out on the top spot due to the head-to-head regulation.

The final of the competition is scheduled for Tuesday, September 29, at 8:00 am, while the third-place playoff game between Hasaacas and Army Ladies is slated for Monday, September 28, at 16:00 GMT.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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