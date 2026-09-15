2026 Women’s Super Cup set for September 23 to September 29 in Prampram

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The Ghana Football Association has announced the 2026 Women's Super Cup is scheduled to be played in Prampram.
Eight teams are expected to compete in the tournament which will run from September 23 to September 29.
The draw for the championship was confirmed earlier this week, with all qualified teams drawn into two groups for this year's tournament.
Group A will feature Hasaacas Ladies, FC Savannah, Jonina Ladies and Fosu Royal Ladies.
Group B will see Prisons Ladies, Army Ladies, Dreamz Ladies and Epiphany Warriors going head-to-head.
Dreamz Ladies won the 2024 edition as the first Northern Zone team to lift the trophy. They beat Ampem Darkoa Ladies 2-1 in the final, with goals from Sarah Nyarko and Stella Nyamekye.
The tournament will be played at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.
The tournament will also serve as a preparatory ground for the upcoming season, with the Women's Premier League season set to also start in October.
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