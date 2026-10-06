‘He who pays the piper calls the tune’ – Baah-Nuakoh hits back at proposed GFA dissolution

Dr Kwame Baah Nuakoh

Former Asante Kotoko official Dr Kwame Baah-Nuakoh says the government cannot expect to influence the running of Ghana football without investing in the game.

His comments come on the back of calls for the resignation of Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okraku and the dissolution of the country's football governing body.

Okraku, who has served as GFA president since 2019, has faced increased scrutiny following a poor run of results by the Black Stars.

"If you don't invest anything in the game, don't expect to have power or control,” he told Sporty FM.

"Majority of the people who do the voting are club officials. If the government does not have a say in what happens to clubs in terms of investment, [government can't] tell them how to vote.”

Ghana's setback came in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, with the Black Stars suffering a 4-2 home defeat by The Gambia in their second Group C match.

The result leaves the team without a point from their first two matches after the Ivory Coast defeat in their opener.

The Black Stars are currently bottom of Group C, while Ivory Coast and The Gambia lead the group with six points each.

Meanwhile, the next GFA presidential and Executive Council elections are scheduled to take place in 2027.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.