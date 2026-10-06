Banda targets tourism boom with new facilities

The Banda District in the Bono Region is positioning itself as a major tourism destination in Ghana and the West African sub-region, with new recreational, hospitality and social facilities being developed to complement its natural attractions.

The Member of Parliament for Banda, Ahmed Ibrahim, says the district’s tourism potential, combined with ongoing infrastructure projects, could transform the area into a major destination for domestic and international visitors within the next five years.

“By the next five years, Banda will be the most attractive destination for tourists in Ghana,” Mr Ibrahim said during a tour of projects undertaken in the district since the National Democratic Congress government assumed office, some twenty months ago.

He said Banda already has several natural attractions, including mountains, rivers, forests, caves, archaeological sites, and the Hippo Sanctuary. At the same time, some projects underway aim to provide the infrastructure needed to support tourism and other economic activities.

Mr Ibrahim further highlighted the district’s proximity to the Bui National Park, the Bui Hydroelectric Power facility and the floating solar project as additional attractions.

“We have the Hippo Sanctuary, the Bui National Park, the Bui Hydro Dam and the floating solar on the reservoir,” he said, adding that "these are already huge tourist destinations".

“We have the natural tourist sites, and we are developing the physical and artificial tourist facilities to complement them,” he said.

Among the projects highlighted was an AstroTurf facility that is about 90 per cent complete. Mr Ibrahim said additional sports facilities were being developed in other communities, including Bui and Dorbor, where a tennis court is also being developed alongside the park.

According to the MP, the sports infrastructure is intended not only for recreation but also to develop the district’s sporting talent and attract visitors through sporting events.

The MP also pointed to the development of an ultra-modern social centre, with plans for a hotel and other hospitality facilities.

“When you come here on a visit, you will not be willing to go back,” he said, adding that the facilities were being designed to make Banda capable of hosting major programmes outside Ghana’s major urban centres.

He said the district was also investing in facilities for young people, including a computer centre, with the aim of creating opportunities for technology-related skills development.

“Banda, in the next few years, will be the most attractive destination for tourists in the entire West African sub-region,” Mr Ibrahim said.

He urged people from Banda living in the diaspora to return, experience and support the development taking place in the district, rather than relying solely on information from social media.

“Tell them they should come home and see what is happening here and support the drive,” he said.

The District Chief Executive of Banda, Peter Dongi, led a team, including the ministers, to some selected project sites as part of the government's accounting to the people tour in the district.

After the inspection, the Bono Regional Minister, Joseph Addae Akwaboa, expressed satisfaction with the progress of development projects in the Banda District.

He said, "There are a lot of projects ongoing in this particular district,” citing schools, teachers’ quarters, nurses’ quarters and police facilities.

He said projects including the ultramodern community centre, health insurance office, district assembly facility and AstroTurf were at various stages of completion.

Mr Akwaboa attributed the pace of work to the government’s “resetting” agenda, saying funds were secured before contractors commenced work.

“We will not start any project when we don’t have the money sitting in the account,” he explained.

He urged residents to maintain the completed facilities to ensure their longevity

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.