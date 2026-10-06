Diminutive SHS 1 student in viral video is 16, not underage – Adanwomase SHS clarifies

Audio By Carbonatix
The Adanwomase SHS authorities have clarified that the viral video of one of their male 'smallish' boarding students is not an underage student, but a 16-year-old who is qualified to be in school.
The authorities said he wrote the BECE with a qualifying grade from WAEC and was posted to the school to study.
Senior Housemaster of Adanwomase SHS, Michael Ofori, said the school is proud of him and is taking good care of him to achieve his aim in life.
“He is fully cooperating with his colleagues in all school activities and is also serious with his studies. No one is molesting him here,” he said.
The Senior Housemaster further added that those who saw the viral video and thought he was underage were mistaken, saying the student is grown.
“We encourage anyone who wants to come and support his educational journey with financial support to come, because he aims to become a lawyer in the future. His seriousness and self-encouragement show that he is up to something,” he said.
Adom News reporter Kwadwo Obeng Mireku spoke to the boy, Kofi Sarpong.
According to him, he is sixteen years old and wrote the BECE and had an aggregate of 18.
“In the future, I want to become a lawyer. When I came to school, my colleagues said I’m too funny, and they played with me, which makes me happy here,” Kofi Sarpong said.
The entire student body of Adanwomase SHS, together with the administration and staff, has accepted the 'little' boy and is ensuring that he achieves his aim.
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