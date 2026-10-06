Techiman-Krobo Nursing Training principal to remain at post despite calls for her removal

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry’s spokesperson, Tony Goodman, said the decision is based on the findings and recommendations of a committee set up to investigate the concerns that led to months of disruption at the school.
Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Mr Goodman said although the committee acknowledged concerns about the principal’s approach to students, it did not find sufficient grounds to recommend her removal.
He said the committee included the Krobohene, who, in his view, would not endorse wrongdoing or allow inappropriate conduct to go unchecked.
“The Krobohene was part of the committee and will not supervise wrong things. He is principled,” he said.
Mr Goodman acknowledged that the principal had not handled some matters appropriately and could at times be too strict with students.
“We agree that there were things the woman was not doing right and was a bit hard on the students,” he said.
However, he said the committee’s broader findings painted a troubling picture of the state of affairs at the institution, requiring measures to restore discipline and order.
“But per the report, what was happening in the school wasn’t pleasing,” he said.
Mr Goodman argued that the principal should therefore be given an opportunity to help restore sanity to the institution rather than being removed without a finding against her.
“We should give the woman a chance to bring some sanity to the school,” he said.
He described the situation at the school as having deteriorated into what he called a “free-for-all”, with serious concerns emerging about academic integrity.
“It was a free-for-all,” he said.
According to Mr Goodman, one of the issues uncovered during the committee’s work was an allegation that some students were paying for grades to enable them to progress to the next level of their education.
He said such concerns demonstrated the need for stronger systems and discipline at the school.
Mr Goodman maintained that if the committee had found the principal unfit to continue in office, the Health Minister would have acted on that recommendation.
“If the report had said the principal wasn’t fit for purpose, I’m sure the minister would have implemented that,” he said.
“But there was no fault-finding.”
His comments come as authorities prepare to reopen the school following months of closure after students staged demonstrations over concerns about the administration and management of the institution.
The Ministry says measures are being implemented to address the concerns raised, including strengthening the governance structure, introducing clearer guidelines on student conduct and training teaching and non-teaching staff before the phased reopening of the school.
The controversy follows a protest by students of the Techiman-Krobo Nursing and Midwifery Training College over concerns about the administration of the institution.
The protest subsequently attracted the attention of the community and authorities, leading to the establishment of an investigative committee by the Health Ministry.
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