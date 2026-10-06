CSA Ghana opens NCSAM 2026 with call for stronger cybersecurity collaboration

Leadership of the Cyber Security Authority and stakeholders in a group photo at the official opening of the National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) 2026

…National Cyber Security Awareness Month 2026 opens under theme focused on securing the digital finance ecosystem

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has marked its fifth anniversary with a call for stronger collaboration across Ghana’s digital finance ecosystem, urging institutions to move beyond broad commitments to information-sharing and make coordinated cyber defence part of their daily operations.The call was made at the official opening of the 2026 National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) at the Cedi Conference Centre, University of Ghana, under the theme ‘Securing Ghana’s Digital Finance Ecosystem: Building Trust Through Collaboration and Cyber Resilience’.

Opening the month-long campaign, the Director-General of the CSA, Mr. Divine Selase Agbeti, said Ghana’s rapid digital transformation had created significant opportunities for economic growth, financial inclusion and innovation, but had also expanded the opportunities available to cybercriminals. “Ghana has made a deliberate choice to embrace digital transformation. We must now make an equally deliberate choice to secure it,” Mr. Agbeti said. He stressed that protecting the country’s digital economy could not be left to any single institution, calling for a coordinated response among government, regulators, financial institutions, fintechs, telecommunications companies, technology firms, law enforcement agencies and cybersecurity service providers. “The government cannot do it alone. The Cyber Security Authority cannot do it alone. Banks cannot do it alone. Fintechs cannot do it alone. Telecommunications companies cannot do it alone. Cybersecurity is a team sport and Ghana must play as one team,” he said.

Mr. Agbeti called on financial institutions to share actionable threat intelligence, telecommunications companies to deepen cooperation with banks and fintechs, and regulators, technology companies, law enforcement agencies and cybersecurity service providers to exchange information quickly enough to disrupt attacks before they result in financial losses.

Rising cyber threats

The urgency of the call is reflected in data from the national Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT), coordinated by the CSA, which recorded 3,876 cybersecurity incidents between January and July 2026. Online fraud accounted for approximately 47 percent of the reported incidents.

Mr. Agbeti said the impact of cybercrime extended beyond the immediate financial loss suffered by victims, with repeated incidents capable of undermining public confidence in digital services. “When a Ghanaian loses money to cyber fraud, we lose more than money. We lose confidence,” he said, noting that declining confidence in digital platforms could affect financial inclusion, electronic commerce, innovation and the wider digital transformation agenda. The Director-General also stressed that cyber risk must be treated as a business and national security issue rather than solely as a technology concern. “Cybersecurity must not remain buried somewhere in the technology department. Cyber risk is business risk,” he said, urging boards, chief executives and senior leaders to take direct ownership of cyber risk and regularly assess their organisations’ preparedness.

Mr Divine Selase Agbeti, Director General, Cyber Security Authority delivers the welcome address at the official opening of the Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) 2026

“How quickly can we detect an intrusion? How quickly can we contain it? If our systems fail tonight, can we continue operating tomorrow morning? Do we know which third parties have access to our critical systems and data? And when the attack eventually comes, have we practised our response, or are we simply hoping our technology will save us?” he asked.

Strengthening collective defence

The opening brought together representatives of the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Ministry of the Interior, Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Bank of Ghana and University of Ghana, alongside stakeholders from industry, academia and civil society.

Speaking on behalf of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, the Head of Cyber and Information Security, Mr. Daniel Sowah Klu, said the central bank had revised its Cyber and Information Security Directive, established a digital forensic laboratory to support investigations and prosecutions, and was developing an industry-wide fraud intelligence hub.

The Deputy Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Hon. Mohammed Adams Sukparu, representing the Minister, Hon. Samuel Nartey George, announced plans for a digital fraud monitoring system to strengthen the detection, prevention and response to fraudulent activities across digital platforms.

The Deputy Minister for the Interior, Hon. Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, representing the Minister, Hon. Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, said the digital environment had become an increasingly important component of Ghana’s national security landscape and reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening law enforcement capacity to trace digital evidence and pursue offenders across borders.

The University of Ghana, in remarks delivered on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, pledged continued support through cybersecurity research, professional training and the development of skilled cybersecurity professionals.

The Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Hon. Abla Dzifa Gomashie, highlighted the potential impact of cyber fraud targeting visitors on Ghana’s reputation and tourism sector. The ceremony also featured the unveiling of a commemorative digital plaque marking the CSA’s fifth anniversary.

Mr. Agbeti said the Authority would continue working with law enforcement, intelligence, regulatory and international partners to strengthen Ghana’s ability to identify, investigate and disrupt cyber-enabled crime. “Technology may allow criminals to cross borders. It does not place them beyond accountability,” he said.

Public vigilance remains critical

The CSA reminded citizens that cybersecurity begins with individual action and urged the public to pause before clicking links in messages or emails; verify details before transferring money; protect passwords and one-time authentication codes; and question unexpected requests for money, even when the voice, message or image appears to come from someone they know. The Authority also warned that advances in artificial intelligence are making it increasingly difficult to rely solely on visual or audio cues when verifying identities. “In the age of artificial intelligence, seeing is no longer necessarily believing. Verification must become a habit,” Mr. Agbeti said.

Members of the public can report cybersecurity incidents and cybercrime to the CSA by calling or texting 292, or by email at report@csa.gov.gh. Throughout October, the Authority will work with partners across the financial, telecommunications, public and academic sectors to deliver cybersecurity awareness activities aimed at promoting safer digital practices and strengthening resilience nationwide.

As the CSA enters its sixth year, Mr. Agbeti called for NCSAM 2026 to serve as a catalyst for deeper and more practical collaboration. “Let us secure every transaction. Let us strengthen every institution. Let us protect every citizen. And together, let us build a digital Ghana that our people can trust,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.