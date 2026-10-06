Djokovic claims 102nd title of career with China Open win

Audio By Carbonatix
Novak Djokovic claimed the 102nd title of his astonishing career as Alex de Minaur retired injured from the China Open final.
The 39-year-old led De Minaur - a player 12 years his junior - 7-6 (7-3) 0-1 when the Australian was forced to quit with an apparent left thigh problem.
It is the 21st year in a row that Djokovic has won at least one singles title.
Only Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103) have won more singles titles in their careers than the Serb.
The 24-time Grand Slam champion was competing in only his second final of the year after losing January's Australian Open showpiece to Carlos Alcaraz.
Djokovic beat world number two Alexander Zverev on his way to the Beijing final and was a set and a break up on third seed Daniil Medvedev when the Russian was defaulted from their semi-final.
Djokovic is on a 34-match winning streak at the China Open, having claimed the trophy seven times.
Earlier, Alcaraz won the Japan Open, claiming a trophy in just his third tournament since injuring his wrist in April.
The Spaniard came back from an early break down to beat Czech Jiri Lehecka 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 and successfully defend his title in Tokyo.
Alcaraz only returned to competitive tennis at August's US Open, where he reached the quarter-finals before losing in five tight sets to Ben Shelton.
It is Alcaraz's third title of the season, having won the Australian Open in January to complete the career Grand Slam, and also February's Qatar Open.
"It's extra special after my injury," the 25-year-old said.
"It was a tough week that I didn't find my best tennis, my best level, but I did find the good solutions.
"I think that's what matters in the end."
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