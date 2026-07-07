Djokovic wins five-set epic to set up Sinner semi-final

Novak Djokovic produced an astonishing performance to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime in a five-set thriller that lasted over five hours, setting up a blockbuster Wimbledon semi-final against defending champion Jannik Sinner.

Bidding for a record 25th Grand Slam title, having been tied with Margaret Court since the 2023 US Open, Djokovic seemed on the brink when he pulled up with a leg injury in the first set.

But a medical time-out and a massage appeared to solve the problem and the 39-year-old was still fighting hard four sets later against fourth seed Auger-Aliassime.

After entertaining a packed Centre Court for five hours and 15 minutes, it was Djokovic who stood with his arms aloft in triumph after a 7-6 (12-10) 3-6 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (10-4) victory.

"I won that match with a racquet and a lot of heart," an exhausted Djokovic said.

"What can I say? These are the kind of moments I still play tennis for.

"I wish it was the final so I don't need to worry about how the body will feel tomorrow, but I'm happy that I won."

Djokovic is now, once again, two wins away from claiming the standalone record for the most Grand Slam singles titles in history.

World number one Sinner, who defeated Jan-Lennard Struff earlier on Tuesday, will be hoping to derail the Serb's efforts in a repeat of last year's semi-final.

The Italian dismissed Djokovic effortlessly on Centre Court 12 months ago - a defeat that left the seven-time Wimbledon champion lamenting his age.

"I don't think it's bad fortune. It's just age, the wear and tear of the body," he said at the time.

But Djokovic, who claimed revenge on Sinner in the semi-finals of January's Australian Open, showed on Tuesday why he remains a Grand Slam contender by overcoming a man 14-years his junior in the toughest of durability tests.

After coming through the longest match of his career at Wimbledon, Djokovic stood with his arms aloft, soaking in the applause, before doing a dance routine in tribute to his daughter.

There were early concerns for Djokovic when he pulled up and immediately called for the trainer after injuring his lower left leg at 4-4 in the first set.

He had to see his service game through before he could receive treatment and, after holding to love, grimaced through a massage before returning to play.

After missing two set points at 5-4 on the Canadian's serve, Djokovic started moving freely again and the pair engaged in an thrilling 22-point tie-break that saw them take turns at missing multiple set points, until Auger-Aliassime gifted his opponent the opener with a skewed volley.

A lapse in concentration saw Djokovic drop serve towards the end of the second set and Auger-Aliassime levelled the tie - at which point the roof was closed, despite both players protesting against it.

"You are so proud of your rules and you're not sticking to any kind of rule. We have no idea what the rule is," Djokovic said as he argued with tournament referee Denise Parnell.

"We can play a whole other set outdoors. We're an outdoor tournament."

There was little to separate the pair in third set as Auger-Aliassime made it through a marathon 13-minute service game that saw seven deuces, but Djokovic broke to love for a 4-2 lead and maintained that advantage to wrap up the set.

Djokovic won eight straight points to claim the opening two games of the fourth - causing Auger-Aliassime to smash his racquet on his chair - but momentum suddenly shifted and the Canadian replied with a run of three games.

Auger-Aliassime clinched the resulting tie-break to force a decider- to the delight of the crowd on a rowdy Centre Court.

With both players serving strongly in the fifth, a match tie-break became inevitable. When it arrived, Djokovic whipped up support, pointing to his ear as he asserted his dominance to seal his place in his 15th Wimbledon semi-final.

Sinner's title defence continues with Struff win

Sinner, meanwhile, moved a step closer to defending his Wimbledon title with a composed 7-5 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 win over Germany's 74th-ranked Struff.

The Italian showed no signs of being affected by the 30C temperatures, following his struggles with the heat in his shock second-round exit at this year's French Open.

Asked about struggling in the scorching conditions at Roland Garros, Sinner dryly responded: "Thanks for reminding me!

"We worked a lot after Paris trying to understand what went wrong and prepared in the best possible way.

"It was a huge test today. I felt comfortable on the physical side, a good step forward."

Alexander Zverev was also victorious on Tuesday as he returned for his fourth-round tie against Czech Jiri Lehecka, after the match was stopped on Monday night due to the Wimbledon curfew.

Zverev led 6-4 7-5 3-3 when play was suspended, but Lehecka forced a fourth set before the German second seed won 6-4 7-5 3-6 7-6 (8-6) to reach his first Wimbledon quarter-final, where he will face American sixth seed Taylor Fritz.

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