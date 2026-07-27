A renewed call for Christians to embrace their spiritual authority, live out their faith beyond the walls of the church and become agents of transformation in society forms the central message of a new trilogy of Christian books launched.

The three publications—The Power in the Name, The Lay Ministry and The Testimonies—collectively challenge believers to move beyond passive faith by embracing lives marked by purpose, service and unwavering confidence in God’s power.

Christians urged to embrace spiritual authority, become agents of transformation in society

In the foreword to The Power in the Name, Rev. Enoch Thompson, Executive President of the Ghana Baptist Convention and Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, describes the work as “a spiritual awakening” that seeks to remind believers of the authority they possess through the name of Jesus Christ.

According to him, while many Christians know about Jesus, fewer fully understand the significance of His name and the authority entrusted to those who believe in Him. The book explores themes including healing, deliverance, victory over spiritual opposition and the importance of cultivating an intimate relationship with Christ as the foundation for exercising spiritual authority.

The second title, The Lay Ministry, shifts attention to Christian service in everyday life, making the case that ministry extends well beyond the pulpit. It encourages believers to view their professions and workplaces as opportunities for Kingdom service and faithful witness.

In his foreword, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, Global Founder and Executive President of Worldwide Miracle Outreach UK, notes that the book demonstrates how careers, family life and ministry can coexist without compromising spiritual growth. Drawing on Apostle Christ Kwabla’s experience in corporate leadership and pastoral ministry, the publication highlights integrity, stewardship, leadership development and disciplined Christian living as essential ingredients for lasting impact.

The third book, The Testimonies, presents contemporary accounts of what the author describes as God’s continuing intervention in the lives of believers. The collection features stories of healing, restoration, financial breakthroughs, answered prayers and divine protection, with the aim of strengthening readers’ faith and reinforcing the belief that God’s power remains active today.

Dr. Tetteh says the testimonies are intended not simply to recount extraordinary experiences but to encourage readers to trust God in their own circumstances. He emphasises that the central focus of every testimony is Jesus Christ rather than the individuals involved.

Although each book addresses a distinct aspect of Christian living, together they present a unified message: believers are called to live purposefully, serve faithfully and demonstrate their faith through both character and action.

The trilogy also places strong emphasis on balancing spiritual devotion with practical responsibility, encouraging Christians to pursue excellence in their careers, families and ministries while remaining grounded in biblical principles.

The publications seek to equip readers with biblical teaching, practical guidance and real-life examples that inspire confident Christian living.

The books are targeted at a broad audience, including young believers seeking direction, ministers, professionals, church leaders and anyone seeking a deeper understanding of how faith can shape everyday life and contribute to lasting Kingdom impact.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.