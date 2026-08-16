National | Regional

Western North: Confusion erupts over NPP chairmanship election results

Source: Adomonline  
  16 August 2026 5:44pm
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Confusion has erupted at the Western North Regional elections of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after provisional results reportedly tipped Pious Vincent Abekah as the winner of the regional chairmanship race.

The development triggered disagreement at the collation centre, resulting in the chairmanship ballot box being taken into police custody.

The ballot box has reportedly been transported to a nearby police station at Dwenase Market for safekeeping and a possible recount.

The situation follows the emergence of provisional figures indicating that Pious Vincent Abekah had secured the most votes in the closely watched contest.

Police personnel have since taken custody of the ballot box as efforts are expected to resolve the disagreement and establish the final outcome of the chairmanship election.

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