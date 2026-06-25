Ten suspected Nigerian sex workers arrested at Chirano in Western North Region

Ten Nigerian nationals suspected of engaging in commercial sex work have been arrested by the police at Chirano in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region.

The arrest followed an operation by the police in the mining community, where the suspects were allegedly carrying out the activity, Adom News' Augustine Boah reported on Thursday, June 25.

The Municipal Coordinator of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), ASP Evelyn Ayinati Yitamkey, confirmed the incident to the media, stating that the women admitted to voluntarily travelling to Ghana to engage in commercial sex work.

She emphasised that prostitution is contrary to the laws of Ghana and disclosed that the police are collaborating with the Ghana Immigration Service to facilitate the repatriation of the suspects to their home country.

ASP Yitamkey also cautioned landlords and property owners against allowing their premises to be used for unlawful activities.

She warned that individuals who knowingly permit criminal conduct on their properties could be treated as accomplices and face arrest and prosecution alongside offenders.

The Police say efforts to combat criminal activities within the municipality will continue in collaboration with relevant state institutions.

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