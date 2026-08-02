African markets rally with Nigeria’s stock exchange leading the world

The Nigeria Stock Exchange (NGX) has become the world’s top-performing equity market in US dollar terms, overtaking South Korea’s KOSPI index in the first half of 2026. Bloomberg data tracked from 92 global stock exchanges revealed that Nigeria’s benchmark index gained 67% in dollar terms, with the South Korean KOSPI gaining 66%.

The rally has been driven by economic reforms, stronger oil prices, improved foreign exchange liquidity and a 4% appreciation of the naira. Financial stocks have led the gains, with insurer Fortis Global Insurance posting a remarkable 1,483% dollar return.

Additional optimism followed news that S&P Dow Jones Indices is considering restoring Nigeria to frontier-market status, a move that could improve investor confidence and attract more foreign investment. In contrast, South Korea’s previously Artificial Intelligence (AI) fueled stock rally has slowed into a bear market, after shedding 22% since its June peak, with its currency, the South Korean won, weakening 5% year-to-date.

According to Eduje Russell, MBA, Senior Analyst, “A 67% return in dollar terms is certainly impressive, but perhaps the more important story is what is driving it. Markets respond to confidence as much as fundamentals. Improved foreign exchange liquidity, macroeconomic reforms, and growing investor optimism appear to be changing how investors view Nigeria's long-term prospects.”

The challenge now is sustaining that confidence. Strong market performance is encouraging, but lasting economic transformation will depend on whether investment translates into higher productivity, stronger businesses, and shared prosperity.

Other African markets inched up in the global rankings with the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) All Share Index (ASI) growing at 40.75% whilst the Nairobi Stock Exchange (NSE) index expanded by 26.77%. In Europe, the United Kingdom’s FTSE 100 posted a 7.17% increase as Poland and Greece nested between them at 35.09% and 34.33% respectively.

The Nasdaq Composite in the United States returned 8.49%, while China’s SSE Composite gained 2.76% over the same period. Other markets that trailed include Germany’s DAX (20.09%), India’s Nifty 50 (7.31%), France’s CAC 40 (3.86%) and Japan’s Nikkei 225 (1.49%). Three African markets rallying ahead of their global compatriots is an indication of market maturation and investor confidence in the continent’s capital markets. African stock exchanges surpassed $2T in combined market value, showing significant growth since 2024.

The confidence in the market was demonstrated by the recent interest in banking and other blue-chip stocks on the Nigerian bourse that lifted the market by 0.98% as market cap gained $1.1B. Another demonstration of the confidence is by local investors like United Capital, which acquired 5% of Nigerian Exchange Group, which operates the NGX. Indicating that the confidence is coming from both local and foreign investors.

Alhaji Aliko Dangote, CEO of Dangote Refinery, announcing the IPO

Adjacent to this is the Dangote Refinery’s recent $2.5B private placement, which was oversubscribed at 3.7X ahead of its IPO on the NGX (and other exchanges in Africa).[3] The transaction follows the refinery’s completed $4B syndicate financing, which was arranged to refinance construction-related debt and optimise its capital structure. The Refinery’s IPO is now confirmed for September 2026, according to an application submitted to Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Emomotimi Agama, director general of SEC, said the company’s advisers are already working hand in hand with their teams to move the application forward. It will significantly increase the market capitalization of Nigeria and other markets on which it will trade.

[1] https://dabafinance.com/en/news/african-stock-markets-hit-record-highs?utm_source=Asoko+NL+Weekly+NEW&utm_campaign=f979748916-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2026_06_12_04_06_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_aaca9700bc-95e8c1f873-510828615

[2] https://africa.businessinsider.com/local/markets/tony-elumelus-united-capital-acquires-5-stake-in-ngx-as-nigeria-bets-on-capital/4th2mmz?utm_source=Asoko+NL+Weekly+NEW&utm_campaign=e4361e8f3b-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2026_06_12_04_06_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_aaca9700bc-95e8c1f873-510828615

[3] https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/dangote-refinery-raises-25-billion-private-placement-executive-says-2026-07-17/

[4] https://kenyanwallstreet.com/dangote-secures-us4bn-to-refinance-refinery-plans-listing

https://finance.yahoo.com/markets/stocks/articles/nigerian-stocks-vault-past-korea

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.